in 3 hours
BRIEF-Trian seeks seat for Peltz on P&G board
July 17, 2017 / 10:47 AM / in 3 hours

BRIEF-Trian seeks seat for Peltz on P&G board

2 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co

* Trian fund management files proxy, seeks shareholder approval to elect nelson peltz and the candidates of the procter & gamble for co's board

* ‍trian fund management says not advocating for the break-up of procter & gamble, nor suggesting that the ceo be replaced - sec filing​

* Trian fund management - soliciting proxy for p&g annual meeting to ratify appointment of deloitte as independent registered public accounting firm for fy ending june 30, 2018

* ‍trian fund management says as of july 17, members of trian group beneficially own an aggregate of 37.6 million shares​ of p&g

* ‍trian fund management says "we believe that p&g has an overly complex organizational structure"

* ‍trian fund management says trian management and former p&g cfo clayton daley have entered into a consulting agreement

* ‍trian fund management says on march 7, peltz and cio met with the ceo, cfo, vice chairman of p&g - sec filing

* ‍trian fund management says daley agreed to provide trian group with "strategic advice and analysis" regarding p&g and the consumer products industry

* Trian fund management says on may 18, nominating funds delivered letter to co informing their intention to nominate peltz for election to the board

* Trian fund management says if peltz is elected to p&g board, he would propose that board immediately re-appoint whichever director is not re-elected Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2t7h62c) Further company coverage:

