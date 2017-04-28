FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tribune Media board compensation committee approve amendments to CFO employment agreements
April 28, 2017 / 11:16 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Tribune Media board compensation committee approve amendments to CFO employment agreements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Tribune Media Co:

* Tribune Media Co - on April 24, compensation committee of board of directors of co approved amendments to employment agreements of CFO Chandler Bigelow

* Tribune Media Co - amendments will extend term of agreements, from December 31, 2017 to December 31, 2018 - sec filing

* Tribune Media Co - amendment provide for supplemental 1-time grant of RSUS to Bigelow with grant date value of $1 million based on April 24 closing price of class a common stock Source text: (bit.ly/2pt2paP) Further company coverage:

