March 1, 2017 / 12:46 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Tribune Media reports Q4 earnings per share $0.81 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Tribune Media Co

* Tribune media company reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.85 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share $0.81 from continuing operations

* Q4 revenue $529.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $596.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 consolidated revenues to be between $1.865 billion and $1.916 billion

* Sees 2017 consolidated adjusted EBITDA to be between $440 million and $480 million

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures to be between $75 million and $95 million

* Tribune Media Co - Company expects to receive proceeds from spectrum auction in second half of 2017

* Fy2017 revenue view $2.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

