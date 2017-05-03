BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin says no plan to increase offer for WS Atkins
* Snc-Lavalin bidco announces that offer price is final and will not be increased
May 3 Trican Well Service Ltd
* Trican Well Service Ltd. reports first quarter results for 2017
* Trican Well Service Ltd qtrly revenue $149.4 million versus $99.8 million
* Trican Well Service Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.25
* Trican Well Service - "with current commodity price environment,we believe that demand is sufficient that two more fracturing crews can be added in q3"
* Trican Well Service Ltd - "hiring remains a significant challenge" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Snc-Lavalin bidco announces that offer price is final and will not be increased
May 15 Gold producer Eldorado Gold Corp has agreed to buy the remaining shares of Integra Gold Corp , to expand its mining opportunities in the Eastern Abitibi region of Canada.
BEIJING, May 15 Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday urged major multilateral institutions to join his new Belt and Road Initiative, stressing the importance of rejecting protectionism in seeking global economic growth.