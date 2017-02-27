BRIEF-Newstrike Resources announces completion of $3.13 mln financing
* Announces completion of $3,125,000 financing in connection with proposed business combination
Feb 27 Tricon Capital Group Inc
* Tricon Capital Group Inc - announces bought deal offerings comprised of c$150 million of subscription receipts
* Tricon Capital Group Inc - announces bought deal offerings also comprised US$150 million of extendible convertible debentures
* Tricon Capital Group Inc - announces bought deal offerings in conjunction with acquisition of silver bay realty trust
* Tricon Capital Group - entered into agreement to sell, on a bought deal basis, 15.2 million subscription receipts at price of c$9.90/subscription receipt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, March 7 Brazil's largest low-income homebuilder, MRV Engenharia e Participações SA, posted a 1.2 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to 142 million reais ($46 million), missing analysts' expectations as it launched fewer units than planned.
* Thermo Fisher Scientific prices offering of euro-denominated senior notes