BRIEF-Tricon Capital Group announces an increase of the previously announced bought deal offering of subscription receipts to C$175 million

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Tricon Capital Group Inc

* Tricon Capital Group announces an increase of the previously announced bought deal offering of subscription receipts to C$175 million

* Says to increase size of subscription receipt offering by C$25 million

* Tricon Capital Group says under amended terms of subscription receipt offering, has agreed to sell, on a bought deal basis, 17.7 million subscription receipts

* Tricon Capital says net proceeds from subscription receipt offering, debentures offering to be used to fund part of purchase price of silver bay realty trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: