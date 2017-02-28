FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Tricon Capital Group announces an increase of the previously announced bought deal offering of subscription receipts to C$175 million
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
attack in Barcelona
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 28, 2017 / 2:07 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Tricon Capital Group announces an increase of the previously announced bought deal offering of subscription receipts to C$175 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Tricon Capital Group Inc

* Tricon Capital Group announces an increase of the previously announced bought deal offering of subscription receipts to C$175 million

* Says to increase size of subscription receipt offering by C$25 million

* Tricon Capital Group says under amended terms of subscription receipt offering, has agreed to sell, on a bought deal basis, 17.7 million subscription receipts

* Tricon Capital says net proceeds from subscription receipt offering, debentures offering to be used to fund part of purchase price of silver bay realty trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.