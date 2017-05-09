FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tricon Capital Group announces changes to incentive compensation plans
#Market News
May 9, 2017 / 3:42 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Tricon Capital Group announces changes to incentive compensation plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Tricon Capital Group Inc

* Tricon capital group inc says change to its incentive compensation plans in alignment with advisory firm recommendations

* Tricon capital -amendments proposed to address issues raised by advisory firm in course of review of matters to be voted on at upcoming annual meeting

* Tricon capital -amendments will increase threshold for acceleration of vesting of options under option plan in event of a change of control of tricon

* Tricon capital group inc says amendments will impose requirement of shareholder approval for any changes to option plan, among other things

* Tricon capital group inc says amendments to incentive plans are not expected to substantively impact co's compensation practices moving forward Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

