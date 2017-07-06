BRIEF-Newell brands says Jarden Corp, 3 of dissenting stockholders enters into settlement agreement
* Newell Brands - on July 5, 2017, Jarden Corp, 3 of dissenting stockholders entered into settlement agreement - sec filing
July 6 Trifecta Gold Ltd:
* Trifecta Gold Ltd announces private placement and start of exploration
* Trifecta Gold Ltd - announces a non-brokered private placement offering of up to C$1.5 million
* Trifecta Gold Ltd - offering will include sale of up to 4 million flow-through units at a price of C$0.25 per flow-through unit
* Trifecta Gold Ltd - offering will include sale of up to up to 2,.5 million non-flow-through units at a price of C$0.20 per unit
* Trifecta Gold Ltd - expansion of its road-accessible trident property, located within White Gold District of Dawson Range Gold Belt in Western Yukon
* Trifecta Gold Ltd - company has added 193 contiguous mineral claims to property, bringing total up to 718 claims Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, July 6 Elliott Management Corp has raised its stake in Bank of East Asia Ltd (BEA) less than two weeks before the Hong Kong lender defends itself in court against a lawsuit brought by the U.S. hedge fund.