4 months ago
BRIEF-Trig Social Media acquires Torgun AB and initiates restructuring
April 7, 2017 / 1:51 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Trig Social Media acquires Torgun AB and initiates restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Trig Social Media AB (Publ):

* Acquires Torgun AB and initiates restructuring

* Has acquired Swedish real estate company torgun ab for 10.5 million euros ($11.16 million)

* Acquisition of Torgun AB is to be paid for in company shares that will be issued in five ratchets

* In order to safeguard shareholders value and to allow acquisition to be completed, management has initiated a restructuring of company

* Restructuring ensures final payment of outstanding debt to creditors while allowing company to stabilize financially and take these strong recent acquisitions forward Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9412 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

