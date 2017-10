Oct 26 (Reuters) - Trigon Metals Inc:

* TRIGON METALS AGREES OFFTAKE AND PROJECT FINANCE TERMS AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON PROJECT RESTART ACTIVITIES

* TRIGON METALS INC - CO, UNIT AGREED TERMS WITH INTERNATIONAL TRADING HOUSE FOR COPPER CONCENTRATE OFFTAKE FROM COMPANY‘S KOMBAT MINE IN NAMIBIA​

* TRIGON METALS - ‍IN CONJUNCTION WITH OFFTAKE, TRADER WILL PROVIDE FINANCING FACILITY TO MANILA OF UP TO $7.7 MILLION FOR KOMBAT MINE​ START UP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: