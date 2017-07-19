FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Trigon Metals announces private placement financing and appointment of Mark Eaton as chairman
July 19, 2017 / 12:05 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Trigon Metals announces private placement financing and appointment of Mark Eaton as chairman

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Trigon Metals Inc

* Trigon Metals - intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 3.3 million units at a price of $0.30 per unit

* Trigon Metals - company intends to use net proceeds from offering for exploration and development of Kombat Mine

* Trigon Metals - announces resignation of Brett Richards from board of directors

* Trigon Metals - announces appointment of Mark Eaton as a director and chairman of board, effective immediately

* Trigon Metals - Paul Bozoki has resigned as chief financial officer of company

* Trigon Metals - Paul Bozoki will be replaced by Stephen Woodhead with effect from August 1

* Trigon Metals - Eaton is current executive chairman and former chief executive officer of Belo Sun Mining Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

