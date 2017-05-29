BRIEF-Trikomsel Pte updates noteholders on restructuring process of Trikomsel Oke Tbk

1 Min Read
May 29 (Reuters) - Trikomsel Oke Tbk Pt
* Trikomsel pte ltd updates holders of notes on restructuring process of trikomsel oke tbk
* SG$115 million 5.25% senior fixed rate notes due 2016 of Trikomsel Pte. Ltd. Guaranteed by pt Trikomsel Oke Tbk
* SG$100 million 7.875% senior fixed rate notes due 2017 of Trikomsel Pte. Ltd. Guaranteed by pt Trikomsel Oke Tbk
* Co required to launch an exchange process to allow noteholders to exchange their notes for a pro rata interest in noteholder equity trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: