FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Trikomsel Pte updates noteholders on restructuring process of Trikomsel Oke Tbk
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 29, 2017 / 7:42 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Trikomsel Pte updates noteholders on restructuring process of Trikomsel Oke Tbk

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Trikomsel Oke Tbk Pt

* Trikomsel pte ltd updates holders of notes on restructuring process of trikomsel oke tbk

* SG$115 million 5.25% senior fixed rate notes due 2016 of Trikomsel Pte. Ltd. Guaranteed by pt Trikomsel Oke Tbk

* SG$100 million 7.875% senior fixed rate notes due 2017 of Trikomsel Pte. Ltd. Guaranteed by pt Trikomsel Oke Tbk

* Co required to launch an exchange process to allow noteholders to exchange their notes for a pro rata interest in noteholder equity trust​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.