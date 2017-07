July 28 (Reuters) - Trikomsel:

* Court ordered that the issuer and TSPL be wound up

* Refers to announcement relating to winding up of Trikomsel Pte Ltd and Trikomsel Singapore Pte Ltd

* Court ordered that Cameron Lindsay Duncan and Luke Anthony Furler of Kordamentha be appointed as joint and several liquidators of Issuer & TSPL