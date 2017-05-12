FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Trillium reports qtrly basic and diluted loss per common share $1.46
May 12, 2017 / 11:20 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Trillium reports qtrly basic and diluted loss per common share $1.46

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Trillium Therapeutics Inc:

* Trillium reports first quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Qtrly basic and diluted loss per common share $1.46

* Trillium Therapeutics- net loss for three months ended March 31, 2017 of $11.5 million was higher than loss of $7.2 million for three months ended March 31, 2016

* Qtrly net loss was higher due mainly to increased research and development program expenses of $2.8 million

* All figures in C$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

