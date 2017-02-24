BRIEF-Hain Celestial receives lender waiver and extension of credit facility
* Hain Celestial Group Inc - As of December 31, 2016 there was $790 million in borrowings under credit facility
Feb 24 Trillium Therapeutics Inc:
* Trillium Therapeutics provides additional details on TTI-621
* TTI-621's half-life and receptor occupancy significantly increased with weekly dosing
* Additional data has clarified transient thrombocytopenia observed following TTI-621 exposure is often diminished after multiple infusions
* Weekly infusions of TTI-621 lead to a longer half-life and accumulation of circulating drug, overcoming platelet antigen sink
* "Latest results suggest that we achieved meaningful TTI-621 exposure while maintaining acceptable platelet counts"
* Additional data on TTI-621 suggests that there may be an opportunity to increase TTI-621 exposure in patients after initial dose
Feb 27 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:
* Medequities Realty Trust reports fourth quarter 2016 results and announces 2017 guidance