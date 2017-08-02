FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
BRIEF-Trilogy Energy qtrly production 21,669 boe/d
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Venezuela
#ExchangeTradedFunds
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
In milestone, scientists able to alter genes of human embryos
Science
In milestone, scientists able to alter genes of human embryos
More video emerges of alleged drug planting by Baltimore police
U.S.
More video emerges of alleged drug planting by Baltimore police
Corporate profits to take more hits from Ukraine cyber attack
Cyber Risk
Corporate profits to take more hits from Ukraine cyber attack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2017 / 10:40 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Trilogy Energy qtrly production 21,669 boe/d

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Trilogy Energy Corp:

* Trilogy Energy Corp. announces financial and operating results for the three and six months-ended june 30, 2017

* Says ‍reported sales volumes for q2 of 2017 decreased 14 percent to 21,669 boe/d​

* Qtrly production was 21,669 boe/d , a decrease of 14 percent from q1 2017 production of 25,133 boe/d

* Trilogy Energy - maintains its plan to execute a 2017 capital spending budget that is within anticipated 2017 funds flow from operations

* Trilogy Energy - qtrly funds flow per share diluted $0.20‍​

* Trilogy Energy - reaffirming its 2017 annual guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.