FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Trilogy Energy says Q4 sales volumes were higher at 22,565 boe/d as compared to 21,632 boe/d for Q3
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2017 / 11:05 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Trilogy Energy says Q4 sales volumes were higher at 22,565 boe/d as compared to 21,632 boe/d for Q3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Trilogy Energy Corp:

* Trilogy Energy Corp announces financial and operating results for the quarter and year-ended December 31, 2016

* Trilogy Energy Corp - reported sales volumes for q4 of 2016 were higher at 22,565 boe/d as compared to 21,632 boe/d for Q3

* Trilogy Energy Corp - trilogy's board of directors approved a 2017 capital budget of $130 million

* Trilogy Energy Corp - for 2017, trilogy is forecasting its capital expenditures to be less than its projected funds flow from operations

* Trilogy energy - average production during q4 of 2016 was 22,565 boe/d , resulting in annual 2016 average production of 21,822 boe/d

* Qtrly ffo per share $0.17

* Trilogy Energy Corp - expects growing its production by approximately 10 percent over 2016 average production to approximately 24,000 boe/d in 2017

* Trilogy energy corp - third party revenue adjustments "negatively" impacted full year 2016 average production by an estimated 115 boe/d

* Trilogy energy - has hedged about 17 percent of its forecast 2017 production to lock in expected returns from wells drilled in 2017 capital spending program

* Qtrly petroleum and natural gas sales $61.8 million versus $48.6 million in prior quarter

* Trilogy energy corp - for 2017, trilogy is forecasting its capital expenditures to be less than its projected funds flow from operations

* Trilogy energy corp - trilogy plans to drill 15 horizontal montney oil wells and complete 18 wells in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.