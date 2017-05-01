FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Trilogy Energy to sell certain assets in Alberta for $50 mln
#Market News
May 1, 2017 / 11:47 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Trilogy Energy to sell certain assets in Alberta for $50 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Trilogy Energy Corp-

* Trilogy Energy Corp announces agreement to sell certain assets in the grande prairie area of alberta for $50 million and provides an update on its borrowing base and debt levels

* Trilogy Energy Corp - proceeds from sale will be applied to reduce trilogy's indebtedness under its revolving credit facility

* Trilogy Energy Corp - extension of term for revolving credit facility for one year to april, 2019 and a borrowing base of $300 million

* Trilogy Energy Corp - revolving credit facility borrowing base will be reduced to $290 million on closing to reflect sale of assets in grande prairie area Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

