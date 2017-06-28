BRIEF-Caterpillar says Doug Hoerr, vice president of MH&U, to retire
* Caterpillar announces vice president retirement, appointment of a new vice president and new responsibilities for other vice presidents
June 28 Trilogy Metals Inc
* Trilogy metals reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Trilogy metals inc qtrly earnings per share $0.02
* Trilogy metals inc - 2017 program has a total budget of $17.1 million
* Trilogy metals inc - exploration program is underway at bornite utilizing 3 diamond core rigs
* Trilogy metals inc - site work required to complete pfs at arctic is also underway and results are expected in q1, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Caterpillar announces vice president retirement, appointment of a new vice president and new responsibilities for other vice presidents
* Scientific Games wins eight-year Maryland Lottery contract to provide systems and services