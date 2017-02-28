UPDATE 1-Oklahoma wildfires kill thousands of pigs at Smithfield, Seaboard farms
March 10 Wildfires devastated a Smithfield Foods Inc hog farm in Laverne, Oklahoma, killing at least several thousand pigs, company and local officials said on Friday.
Feb 28 Trimas Corp
* Trimas reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.35 to $1.45 excluding items
* Q4 loss per share $1.48 from continuing operations
* Q4 sales $185.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $191.2 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 sales up 2 to 4 percent
* Q4 earnings per share $0.30 from continuing operations excluding items
* Company is targeting 2017 free cash flow to be greater than 100% of net income Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Valhi Inc says chemicals segment's net sales of $333.7 million in q4 of 2016 were $46.7 million, or 16%, higher than in q4 of 2015
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes