BRIEF-Trimas reports Q1 EPS $0.15

April 27 (Reuters) - Trimas Corp

* Trimas corp says reported free cash flow of $17.7 million for Q1 2017, compared to a use of $5.9 million in Q1 2016

* Trimas reports first quarter 2017 results; diluted EPS, excluding special items, increased by 11 pct to $0.30

* Q1 earnings per share $0.30 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.15

* Q1 sales fell 1.5 percent to $199.8 million

* Reported total debt of $366.9 million as of March 31, 2017, compared to $374.7 million as of December 31, 2016, and $437.9 million as of March 31, 2016

* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.35 to $1.45 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $200.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: