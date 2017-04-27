FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Trimas reports Q1 EPS $0.15
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2017 / 12:20 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Trimas reports Q1 EPS $0.15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Trimas Corp

* Trimas corp says reported free cash flow of $17.7 million for Q1 2017, compared to a use of $5.9 million in Q1 2016

* Trimas reports first quarter 2017 results; diluted EPS, excluding special items, increased by 11 pct to $0.30

* Q1 earnings per share $0.30 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.15

* Q1 sales fell 1.5 percent to $199.8 million

* Reported total debt of $366.9 million as of March 31, 2017, compared to $374.7 million as of December 31, 2016, and $437.9 million as of March 31, 2016

* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.35 to $1.45 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $200.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.