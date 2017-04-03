FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Trimas says exited manufacturing plant in Wolverhampton, UK
April 3, 2017 / 6:13 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Trimas says exited manufacturing plant in Wolverhampton, UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Trimas Corp :

* Exited manufacturing plant located in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom, taken actions to cease production at a plant located in Reynosa, Mexico

* Charges associated with exit of Reynosa facility will range from $2.0 million to $2.5 million

* Company estimates charges associated with exiting Wolverhampton facility to range from $3.0 million to $3.5 million during Q1 of 2017

* Lamons business expects to exit Reynosa facility by June 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

