3 months ago
BRIEF-Trimble acquires NM Group to expand its energy portfolio to provide visual and 3D asset management
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
#Market News
May 30, 2017 / 10:48 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Trimble acquires NM Group to expand its energy portfolio to provide visual and 3D asset management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Trimble Inc

* Trimble acquires nm group to expand its energy portfolio to provide visual and 3d asset management

* Trimble inc - financial terms were not disclosed.

* Trimble inc - nm group's business will be reported as part of trimble's resources and utilities segment

* Trimble inc - nm group's business will be reported as part of trimble's resources and utilities segment

* Trimble inc - acquired privately-held network mapping group limited (nm group) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

