April 14 (Reuters) - Trimble Inc

* Trimble announces new reporting segments

* Trimble Inc - will change reporting of its segment financial results

* Trimble Inc - starting with Q1 results, trimble will report revenue and operating income based on four operating segments

* Trimble Inc - four operating segments include buildings and infrastructure, geospatial, resources and utilities, and transportation