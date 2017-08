BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling reports Q4 loss per share of $0.05

March 1 (Reuters) - Trinidad Drilling Ltd:

* Trinidad drilling reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results; year-over-year results lower but industry conditions improving

* Trinidad drilling ltd qtrly loss per share $0.05

* Trinidad expects to spend $40 million in capital expenditures in 2017

* Qtrly revenue $93 million versus $138 million

* Q4 earnings per share view c$-0.09, revenue view c$95.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S