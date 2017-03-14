FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Trinity Biotech quarterly EPS $0.043
#Market News
March 14, 2017 / 1:30 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Trinity Biotech quarterly EPS $0.043

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Trinity Biotech Plc

* Trinity biotech announces quarter 4 and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.043

* Q4 revenue $23.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $25.8 million

* Trinity biotech plc - during quarter company recognised once-off charges amounting to $105.8 million net of tax

* Trinity biotech plc - with closure of our swedish facility, going forward we will operate at close to a free cash flow break even position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

