BRIEF-Quantum Foods sees HY HEPS down between 4 pct and 24 pct
* Expects HY headline earnings per share of between 11.2 cents and 14.2 cents, being a decrease of between 4% and 24%
March 24 Trinity Ltd
* Company granted share options to subscribe for a total of 14.7 million ordinary shares of hk$0.10 each of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Expects HY headline earnings per share of between 11.2 cents and 14.2 cents, being a decrease of between 4% and 24%
* Says it plans to buy 90 percent stake in Prometeon Tyre Group S.r.l., domestic tyre firm and industrial tyres related assets for a combined 5.8 billion yuan ($841.58 million) via share issue