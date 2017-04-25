BRIEF-Trinity Industries Q1 earnings per share $0.30

April 25 (Reuters) - Trinity Industries Inc:

* Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces first quarter 2017 results

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.00 to $1.25

* Q1 earnings per share $0.30

* Q1 revenue $877.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $919.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Trinity Industries- rail group backlog of $2.7 billion as of March 31, 2017, representing 26,420 railcars, compared to a backlog of $3.0 billion as of dec. 31, 2016

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S