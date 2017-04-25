FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Trinity Industries Q1 earnings per share $0.30
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2017 / 8:29 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Trinity Industries Q1 earnings per share $0.30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Trinity Industries Inc:

* Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces first quarter 2017 results

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.00 to $1.25

* Q1 earnings per share $0.30

* Q1 revenue $877.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $919.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Trinity Industries- rail group backlog of $2.7 billion as of March 31, 2017, representing 26,420 railcars, compared to a backlog of $3.0 billion as of dec. 31, 2016

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.