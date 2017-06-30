UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 30
June 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 15 points at 7,335 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.14 percent ahead of the cash market open.
June 30 Trinity Mirror Plc:
* Trading update
* Board anticipates that interim and full year results will be in line with our expectations
* Group revenue is expected to fall by 9% on a like for like basis over 26 week period
* Publishing revenue expected to fall 10%; print to fall 12%; offset by digital which grew by 5% for 26 week period
* Advertising decline was affected by our strong performance over European championship in 2016 in 26 week period
* Secured a five year print and distribution contract for guardian and observer newspapers from early 2018
* Process of settling claims and structure and quantum of legal fees for claimants required provision for settling matters to be increased by £7.5 million
* "Anticipate that second half will show improving revenue momentum as we benefit from initiatives implemented during first half of year" - Simon Fox, chief executive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
