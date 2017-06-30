June 30 Trinity Mirror Plc:

* Trading update

* Board anticipates that interim and full year results will be in line with our expectations

* Group revenue is expected to fall by 9% on a like for like basis over 26 week period

* Publishing revenue expected to fall 10%; print to fall 12%; offset by digital which grew by 5% for 26 week period

* Advertising decline was affected by our strong performance over European championship in 2016 in 26 week period

* Secured a five year print and distribution contract for guardian and observer newspapers from early 2018

* Process of settling claims and structure and quantum of legal fees for claimants required provision for settling matters to be increased by £7.5 million

* "Anticipate that second half will show improving revenue momentum as we benefit from initiatives implemented during first half of year" - Simon Fox, chief executive