* New York Times Co - chairman Arthur Sulzberger jr's 2016 total compensation was $5.1 million versus $5.9 million in 2015 - sec filing
Feb 27 Trinity Mirror Plc
* Fy revenue rose 20.3 percent to 713 million stg
* Final dividend up 6.3 percent to 3.35 penceper share
* Total dividend up 5.8 percent to 5.45 penceper share
* Fy pretax profit 76.5 million stg
* Fy adjusted earnings per share 38.1 pence versus 33.9 pence
* Trinity mirror - remains confident that strategy will meet objective to deliver sustainable growth in revenue, profit and cash flow over medium term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
WASHINGTON, March 7 WikiLeaks said on Tuesday it had obtained a top-secret trove of hacking tools used by the CIA to break into phones, communication apps and other electronic devices, and released documents related to those programs.
* Announces it has reached agreement on acquisition of tagetik