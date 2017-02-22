BRIEF-Trinseo SA reports Q4 earnings per share $1.72

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Trinseo Sa-
* Trinseo reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.19 to $2.37
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.68
* Q4 earnings per share $1.72
* Q4 revenue $917 million versus I/B/E/S view $892 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Trinseo SA sees Q1 2017 adjusted ebitda of $170 million to $180 million
* Trinseo SA sees full year 2017 adjusted ebitda of $580 million
* Trinseo SA sees full year 2017 adjusted eps of $6.82
* fy2017 earnings per share view $7.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S