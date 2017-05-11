FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Trio-Tech International Q3 EPS $0.10; revenue rises to $9.825 mln
May 11, 2017 / 12:58 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Trio-Tech International Q3 EPS $0.10; revenue rises to $9.825 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Trio-tech International

* Trio-Tech third quarter net income increased 133 percent to $0.10 per share versus $0.04 per share last year

* Q3 earnings per share $0.10

* Q3 revenue rose 5 percent to $9.825 million

* Testing services revenue increased 9.8% to $3,977,000 in quarter compared to $3,622,000 in same quarter last year

* Trio-Tech International- improved q3 results are due to increases in revenue & improved operating profitability in semiconductor testing services business

* Overall gross margin for Q3 increased to 24.9% of sales compared to 22.8% of sales in Q3 of fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

