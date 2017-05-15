BRIEF-TripAdvisor enters into amendment which modifies credit agreement, dated as of June 26, 2015

May 15 (Reuters) - TripAdvisor Inc:

* TripAdvisor Inc says on may 12, 2017, TripAdvisor entered into first amendment which modifies credit agreement, dated as of June 26, 2015 - SEC filing

* TripAdvisor Inc - first amendment extends maturity date of amended credit agreement to May 12, 2022

* TripAdvisor Inc - first amendment extends maturity date of amended credit agreement to May 12, 2022

* TripAdvisor Inc - first amendment increases amount of revolving loan commitments available under amended credit agreement from $1.0 billion to $1.2 billion