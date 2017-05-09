FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tripadvisor reports Q1 earnings per share $0.09
#Market News
May 9, 2017 / 8:43 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Tripadvisor reports Q1 earnings per share $0.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Tripadvisor Inc:

* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.09

* Qtrly total revenue $372 million versus $352 million

* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24

* In 2017, expect to invest roughly $70-80 million on television, starting in the U.S. as well as in a handful of other markets

* Reiterate expectation for double-digit consolidated revenue growth as well as double-digit click-based and transaction revenue growth for FY

* FY2017 revenue view $1.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $377.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

