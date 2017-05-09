BRIEF-Tripadvisor reports Q1 earnings per share $0.09

May 9 (Reuters) - Tripadvisor Inc:
* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.09
* Qtrly total revenue $372 million versus $352 million
* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24
* In 2017, expect to invest roughly $70-80 million on television, starting in the U.S. as well as in a handful of other markets
* Reiterate expectation for double-digit consolidated revenue growth as well as double-digit click-based and transaction revenue growth for FY
* FY2017 revenue view $1.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $377.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S