July 5 Triple-s Management Corp:
* Triple-S Management Corp - agrees to Medicaid contract
extension
* Triple-S Management - ASES will increase payment to
triple-s Salud from a rate of $165.93 to $183.38 per member per
month for metro north region
* Triple-S management - agreed to extend contract with
Puerto Rico Health insurance administration for 3-month period
beginning July 1, ending Sept 30
* Triple-S Management Corp - extension is intended to ensure
continuity of services while parties conclude negotiations for
renewal of contract
* Triple-S Management Corp - under contract extension, ases
will increase its payment to triple-s salud from $138.37 to
$148.99 PMPM for west region
* Triple-S Management Corp - new rates will also apply for
remainder of 2017-2018 fiscal year
