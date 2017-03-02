FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Triple-S Management Corp Q4 earnings per share $0.50
#Market News
March 2, 2017 / 12:21 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Triple-S Management Corp Q4 earnings per share $0.50

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Triple-S Management Corp

* Triple-S Management Corporation reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* Says expect full-year at-risk member month enrollment to be approximately 4.0 million, plus or minus 5%

* Triple-S Management Corp says 2017 life insurance and property and casualty premiums are expected to reach $162 million and $90 million, respectively, plus or minus 5%

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.14

* Q4 earnings per share $0.50

* Q4 revenue $730.7 million

* Triple-S Management Corp says as a result of the market uncertainties, are not providing guidance in traditional sense Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

