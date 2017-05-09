FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Triple-S Management Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.20
May 9, 2017 / 10:37 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Triple-S Management Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Triple-s Management Corp

* Triple-S management corporation reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.20

* Q1 loss per share $0.18

* Q1 revenue $722.5 million

* Triple-S management corp- in medicare advantage business anticipate full year member month enrollment of about 1.5 million, plus or minus 5% for 2017

* Triple-S management corp - for 2017 "investment income should be at same level as in 2016"

* Triple-S management - in 2017 life insurance and property and casualty premiums expected to reach $162 million and $90 million, respectively, plus or minus 5%

* Qtrly consolidated premiums earned were $702.3 million, down 4.9% from last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

