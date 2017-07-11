BRIEF-Deere & Co says June retail sales for 2WD tractors in U.S. & Canada Agriculture up single digit percent
* Deere & Co - June retail sales for 2wd tractors (< 40 pto hp) in u.s. & canada agriculture up single digit percent
July 11 Triplepoint Venture Growth Bdc Corp
* Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. Prices public offering of $65 million of 5.75% notes due 2022
* Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp says pricing of its public offering of $65.0 million in aggregate principal amount of its 5.75% notes due 2022
* Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp says notes will mature on july 15, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* I.D. Systems announces proposed underwritten public offering