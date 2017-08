Feb 23 (Reuters) - Tritech Group Ltd:

* Unit received an award for a project with an aggregate project contract value of rmb10.517 million

* Contract is not expected to have any material impact on consolidated eps of group for current financial year ending 31 march 2017

* Contract in relation to design, installation and construction of a waste water treatment plant located in region of Qinhuangdao Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: