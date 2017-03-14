BRIEF-Triton International Limited posts Q4 earnings $0.31/shr

March 14 (Reuters) - Triton International Ltd
* Triton International Limited reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.31
* Qtrly leasing revenues $259.5 million versus $173.0 million
* Qtrly adjusted net income $15.3 million versus $19.7 million
* "market conditions remain generally favorable at start of 2017"
* Triton International- expect new container production volumes will remain limited in first half of 2017, supply of containers will remain constrained