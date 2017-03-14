BRIEF-Triton International Limited posts Q4 earnings $0.31/shr

March 14 (Reuters) - Triton International Ltd

* Triton International Limited reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.31

* Qtrly leasing revenues $259.5 million versus $173.0 million

* Qtrly adjusted net income $15.3 million versus $19.7 million

* "market conditions remain generally favorable at start of 2017"

* Triton International- expect new container production volumes will remain limited in first half of 2017, supply of containers will remain constrained Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: