3 months ago
#Market News
May 11, 2017 / 9:09 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Triton International reports Q1 earnings per share $0.47

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Triton International Ltd

* Triton International Limited reports first quarter 2017 results and declares $0.45 quarterly dividend

* Q1 earnings per share $0.47

* Utilization averaged 95.3% for Q1 of 2017

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Triton International Ltd qtrly total leasing revenues $265.6 million versus $163.0 million

* "Anticipate that we will achieve sequential growth in our adjusted pre-tax income from Q1 to Q2 of 2017"

* "Also expect that our adjusted pre-tax income will increase from its Q2 level through end of year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

