BRIEF-Triumph agreement with Boeing extends support for V-22

May 30 (Reuters) - Triumph Group Inc :
* Triumph agreement with Boeing extends support for V-22
* contract is expected to be negotiated before end of 2017 between Bell Boeing and U.S. Navy
* Selected by Boeing to support V-22 Osprey Multiyear 3 contract, once approved
* agreement extends statement of work Triumph currently has on V-22 Multiyear 2 contract
* triumph deliveries in support of Multiyear 3 contract will begin in 2019 and extend through 2024