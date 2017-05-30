FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Triumph agreement with Boeing extends support for V-22
May 30, 2017 / 7:10 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Triumph agreement with Boeing extends support for V-22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Triumph Group Inc :

* Triumph agreement with Boeing extends support for V-22

* ‍contract is expected to be negotiated before end of 2017 between Bell Boeing and U.S. Navy​

* Selected by Boeing to support V-22 Osprey Multiyear 3 contract, once approved

* ‍agreement extends statement of work Triumph currently has on V-22 Multiyear 2 contract​

* ‍triumph deliveries in support of Multiyear 3 contract will begin in 2019 and extend through 2024​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

