FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Triumph Bancorp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.51
#Trump
#PhilipMorris
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi coup
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi coup
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi coup
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi coup
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi coup
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi coup
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 19, 2017 / 9:03 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Triumph Bancorp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.51

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Triumph Bancorp Inc

* Triumph Bancorp reports second quarter net income to common stockholders of $9.5 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.51

* Q2 earnings per share $0.51

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Triumph Bancorp Inc - Earned net interest income for quarter ended June 30, 2017 of $38.6 million compared to $31.8 million for quarter ended March 31, 2017

* Triumph Bancorp Inc - Net interest income for quarter ended June 30, 2017 includes accelerated purchase discount accretion of $1.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.