BRIEF-Triumph Bancorp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.51

July 19 (Reuters) - Triumph Bancorp Inc

* Triumph Bancorp reports second quarter net income to common stockholders of $9.5 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.51

* Q2 earnings per share $0.51

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Triumph Bancorp Inc - Earned net interest income for quarter ended June 30, 2017 of $38.6 million compared to $31.8 million for quarter ended March 31, 2017

* Triumph Bancorp Inc - Net interest income for quarter ended June 30, 2017 includes accelerated purchase discount accretion of $1.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: