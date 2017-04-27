April 27 Trivago Nv-

* Trivago increases full-year guidance after expedia releases first quarter results

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up about 50 percent

* Trivago NV - increased full-year guidance and now expect annual revenue growth to be around 50% in 2017

* Trivago NV - sees FY adjusted ebitda margin likely to be up slightly from 2016

* Fy2017 revenue view eur 1.10 billion