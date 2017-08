Aug 4 (Reuters) - TRIVAGO NV:

* Trivago n.V. Reports Second Quarter 2017 Results

* ‍TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED TO EUR 298.3 MILLION IN Q2 OF 2017, OR 67% YEAR-OVER-YEAR​

* ‍NET LOSS DECREASED TO EUR (3.4) MILLION IN Q2 OF 2017, FROM EUR (49.9) MILLION IN Q2 OF 2016​

* ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA WAS EUR 3.2 MILLION IN Q2 OF 2017, COMPARED TO EUR 2.3 MILLION IN Q2 OF 2016​