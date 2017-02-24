RPT-Japan Jan industrial output falls 0.8 pct mth/mth -govt
TOKYO, Feb 28 Japan's industrial output unexpectedly fell 0.8 percent in January, posting the first decline in six months, government data showed on Tuesday.
Feb 24 Trivago Nv:
* Reports qtrly net income attributable to trivago n.v. of Eur 0.3 million
* Trivago n.v.: reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 revenue Eur 169.2 million versus I/B/E/S view Eur 166.8 million
* growth in qualified referrals was 65% year-over-year in q4 of 2016
* Trivago say "is planning to move into its new campus in 2018" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 27 Samuel Merksamer, who represents billionaire investor Carl Icahn on several corporate boards, has left the hedge fund firm Icahn Enterprises, according to an internal memo.