May 3 Tronc Inc

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion

* Reports 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 revenue fell 8.1 percent to $366 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.08

* says total revenues for troncm for quarter were $312 million or a decrease of 9.2% compared to q1 of 2016

* 2017 full year guidance for and adjusted ebitda has been updated to a range of $187 to $195 million.

* Says total revenues for troncx for q1 of 2016 were $55 million, down 3.2% from prior-year quarter

* Says total q1 2017 average monthly unique visitors were 59 million, up 5% from prior-year quarter

* Says qtrly digital only subscribers grew to 180,000, up 77% from prior year and up 12% sequentially