BRIEF-Tronc Inc to acquire Wrapports Holdings Llc

May 15 (Reuters) - Tronc Inc

* Tronc Inc says has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Wrapports Holdings, Llc

* Tronc Inc says specific terms of potential transaction are not yet finalized

* Wrapports, at request of U.S. DoJ Antitrust Division, publishes notice of plan to sell Sun-Times to a buyer that will continue to publish paper

* Tronc Inc says if transaction closes, chicago sun-times will continue to be an independent newsroom