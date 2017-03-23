BRIEF-tronc says entered into a purchase agreement with investment funds associated with Oaktree Capital Management

March 24 (Reuters) - tronc Inc

* Tronc inc - on march 23, tronc, inc. Entered into a purchase agreement with investment funds associated with oaktree capital management, l.p.

* Tronc - pursuant to purchase agreement co agreed to repurchase an 3.7 million shares of co's common stock from oaktree at price of $15.00per share - sec filing

* Tronc inc - on march 23, 2017, company entered into amendment no. 1 to that certain securities purchase agreement

* Tronc - amendment increases maximum percentage of co's shares of common stock that merrick media, llc and its affiliates may acquire from 25% to 30% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: