FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-tronc says entered into a purchase agreement with investment funds associated with Oaktree Capital Management
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 23, 2017 / 8:50 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-tronc says entered into a purchase agreement with investment funds associated with Oaktree Capital Management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - tronc Inc

* Tronc inc - on march 23, tronc, inc. Entered into a purchase agreement with investment funds associated with oaktree capital management, l.p.

* Tronc - pursuant to purchase agreement co agreed to repurchase an 3.7 million shares of co's common stock from oaktree at price of $15.00per share - sec filing

* Tronc inc - on march 23, 2017, company entered into amendment no. 1 to that certain securities purchase agreement

* Tronc - amendment increases maximum percentage of co's shares of common stock that merrick media, llc and its affiliates may acquire from 25% to 30% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.