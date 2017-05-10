FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tronox commences implementation of executive leadership transition plan
May 10, 2017 / 9:48 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Tronox commences implementation of executive leadership transition plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Tronox Ltd:

* Tronox commences implementation of executive leadership transition plan

* Tronox Ltd - Tom Casey retiring as CEO, will remain as chairman of board

* Tronox Ltd - Peter Johnston named interim CEO

* Tronox Ltd - board has retained Korn Ferry to conduct ceo search and will consider both internal and external candidates

* Tronox Ltd - begun implementation of leadership transition plan, which was previously announced by company's board of directors on March 29, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

